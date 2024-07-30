BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dominion Whistleblower: Husband Killed by Cabal Thugs, Faces 20 Yrs in Kangaroo Court w/ Tina Peters
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
271 views • 9 months ago

Tina Peters faces 20 years in prison for daring to speak up and protect the voters in Colorado as the county clerk. She witnessed the federal government and the Dominion Machine company wipe the files that should have been kept by law for 24 months. Fortunately she had a copy and that copy did not match the results of the election. This is why they killed her husband and are trying to put her in prison for 20 years. You can learn about her case at Learn more at https://FreeTina.com or at https://TinaPeters.Us


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


