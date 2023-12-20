Firstpost





Dec 20, 2023





Covid-19 Surge: India "Alert", Singapore Brings Back Masks As JN.1 Spreads | All You Need To Know





A new coronavirus strain has raised an alarm in several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has said the new strain JN.1 is a "variant of interest". India is witnessing a sudden uptick in coronavirus cases. The active caseload for Covid-19 in India has doubled in the last nine days. The southern state of Kerala is the worst affected. The Centre has asked state governments to increase RT-PCR testing. Singapore too has been seeing a massive surge in Coronavirus cases. It has issued a travel advisory and issued a mask mandate as active cases hit 56,000. In the US, the CDC says around 20% of new infections have been caused by the new variant.





