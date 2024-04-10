SCUMBAG FBI/CIA CAUGHT ON CAMERA BRAGGING ABOUT ENTRAPPING AMERICANS [SANTILLI REPORT #4015-4PM]

THE SANTILLI REPORT

LIVE FROM AMERICA

TUESDAY APRIL 09, 2024

EPISODE - #4013 4PM





CBD PRODUCTS - No fluff. No fillers. Just pure, effective cannabinoid products. Use Promo Code LFA http://CBDistillery.com





OXFORD CLUB: Fuel your financial future! go to www.oilpayout.com or click the link below and get started today.





SUPPORT US By Getting Your LFA Schwag! http://jeremyherrell.com





🚨INTRODUCING! Our Newest Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com





🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132

🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email