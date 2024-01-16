Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data: Why is this not on every news channel??

ED DOWD | This is all you need to know about the "unexplained" surge in sudden deaths:

"If the sudden deaths we're seeing were occurring in the unvaccinated, this would be on every news channel 24/7. But it's not."





"The employed of our country are dropping dead and getting disabled at a rate that is beyond the general population. I blame the vaccines. If it's not that, then what is it? And why aren't we talking about it?"





— Edward Dowd (https://twitter.com/DowdEdward)





