Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data: Why is this not on every news channel??
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago

ED DOWD  |  This is all you need to know about the "unexplained" surge in sudden deaths:

"If the sudden deaths we're seeing were occurring in the unvaccinated, this would be on every news channel 24/7. But it's not."


"The employed of our country are dropping dead and getting disabled at a rate that is beyond the general population. I blame the vaccines. If it's not that, then what is it? And why aren't we talking about it?"


— Edward Dowd (https://twitter.com/DowdEdward)


See Article:

Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data: Hematological (Blood-Related) Claims Up 522% Above Trend in 2022 - https://t.co/8Dn7NAJxmJ

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

