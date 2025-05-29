BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CVS Closing 271 Stores in 2025 | What You Need to Know | News Plus Globe

CVS is closing 271 stores across the U.S. in 2025 as part of a major restructuring plan to focus on strategic locations and modern healthcare services. This follows nearly 900 closures over the past three years. Despite the store shutdowns, CVS plans to open 30 new pharmacies, including locations inside Target stores, and expand its innovative HealthHUB model combining pharmacy and primary care.


Watch this video to learn how these changes might affect your community and what the future holds for CVS. Stay updated with News Plus Globe for the latest in healthcare and retail news.


#CVS #CVSStoreClosures #Healthcare #Pharmacy #RetailNews #HealthHUB #StoreClosures2025 #NewsPlusGlobe #CVSPharmacy #ConsumerNews

