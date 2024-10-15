Enforce (1989, Arcade)

Enforce is a shoot'em up and railshooter developed and published by Taito.It was only released in the arcades.

For unknown, reasons you sit down in a tank and fight your way though the line of an unknown futuristic army on your way to their headquarters.

The game is played from a first-person perspective. The tank moves automatically while you operate the weapons via a crosshair. You have vulcan cannon and an energy blast. The vulcan has infinite ammo and rapid fire. The energy blast needs to recharge for a short time after firing. It has four levels of charge. Shooting down a plane carrying a hostage (without killing the hostage) will reveal a power-up. You can shoot the power-up to collect it. Before collected, the power-up switches between effects. Effects include temporary invincibility, temporary high fire rate, a limited number of missiles (faster and more destructive than the energy shot), temporary drop of the recharge time for the energy blast.