KIEV GOES ON OFFENSIVE IN EUROPE

While the Ukrainian military has been stuck and failed to advance on the frontlines, political officials in Kiev attempt offensive in Europe.

The situation on Ukrainian fronts remains tense but there are still no strategic changes. Russian forces went into offensive on the Bakhmut direction. To the south, Russian forces launched counterattack across the railway and approached Klescheevka. In recent days, Russian forces also gained some tactical success to the north of the city. As a result of counterattacks from their positions in Berkhovka, they approached the water reservoir and advanced southward along the railway.

In their turn, Ukrainian forces continue attempts to expand the bridgehead on the eastern bank in the Kherson region. They attempt attacks near Peschanovka and try to send reserves to Krynki. Due to the massive Russian fire, they so far failed to expand the zone of their control. Russian artillery and aviation have so far prevented the Ukrainian military from entering the second phase of the operation, which is transferring large forces and heavy equipment to the eastern bank for further offensive.

Precision Russian strikes are also destroying targets in the Ukrainian rear. On November 8, Russian attack in the Yuzhni port in the Odessa region resulted in damage to a civilian cargo ship under the Liberian flag. After the Ukrainian security services cordoned off the port in order to avoid any leakage of information, the local sources supposed that the vessel was carrying some military cargo.

On the night of November 9, large explosions thundered in the city of Dnipro. Sirens sounded in the Kirovograd and Mykolaiv regions. The local authorities have not disclose any damage.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, Kiev is busy knocking the door the European Union. On November 8, the European Commission recommended to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. However, the negotiations should begin after Kiev fulfills the remaining conditions, including those related to corruption, law on lobbying in accordance with European standards and guarantees for national minorities.

The EU decision was followed by the warning from Hungary. The country’s Foreign Minister claimed that Ukraine should not be admitted to the Union until the armed conflict stops, otherwise the war risks spreading to the whole of Europe. He pointed on the conditions that are still necessary to fulfil, since there is no freedom of speech respected in Ukraine, and elections are not even held there. The expansion of the EU should be aimed at preserving peace, and not at bringing war into Europe.

Meanwhile, Head of the Open Society Foundation, already arrived in Kiev. Alex Soros discussed the infrastructure renovation, investment projects, as well as the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. The new head of the organisation is set to stimulate the European integration of Ukraine, Moldova and the countries of the Western Balkans.

https://southfront.press/kiev-goes-on-offensive-in-europe/



