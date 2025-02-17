❗️British PM is prepared to send our soldiers to Ukraine, for Europe, to ensure our own security, - said UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting 🤡

❗️UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting:

'The frontline in Ukraine is the frontline for the whole of Europe, including Britain's national security. And the British Prime Minister is prepared to send our soldiers to Ukraine to ensure our own security.'

Cynthia... the usual fear mongering, the Russian boogeyman. There was a Starmer video saying much of the same thing... but I didn't want to show his face on a video today. ; )

❗️🤡Europe is considering deploying 25-30 thousand troops in Ukraine, but they will not be on the contact line — Washington Post