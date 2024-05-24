© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Avdeevka on the way to the temporary accommodation center explain why they did not accept humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Nazi administration
There we had to write a statement: 'We are subordinate to the administration’ and ‘Glory to Ukraine*.' We had to write. Well, we didn't go for this aid. We didn't need it.