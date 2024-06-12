Tucker Carlson | Steve Bannon Responds to Being Ordered to Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson · If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe Biden is sending to prison. Steve Bannon is the latest.
Steven Bannon is the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump. He hosts The War Room podcast. WarRoom.org
Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/@TCNetwork/featured?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
@TuckerCarlson