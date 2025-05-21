Beijing has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s plans to develop a US version of the “Iron Dome”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beijing has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s plans to develop a U.S. version of the “Iron Dome” air defense system.
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the project increases the risk of space militarization and fuels a new arms race.
Adding: Golden Dome is America’s internal matter — Kremlin
'If the US believes there is a missile threat, then of course it will develop missile defense systems — as all capable nations do,' added Kremlin spox Peskov
Adding:
‘Golden Dome’ will be ready in 3 YEARS — Trump
Says it’ll be able to shoot missiles ‘even if they’re launched from space’
❗️ Total cost of Golden Dome will reach about $175 billion when completed – Trump
💬 “I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors,” the US president told the media.
💬 “I'm also pleased to report that the one big, beautiful bill will include $25 billion for the Golden Dome to help construction get underway,” Trump said.