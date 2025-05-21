Beijing has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s plans to develop a US version of the “Iron Dome”

Beijing has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s plans to develop a U.S. version of the “Iron Dome” air defense system.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the project increases the risk of space militarization and fuels a new arms race.

Adding: Golden Dome is America’s internal matter — Kremlin

'If the US believes there is a missile threat, then of course it will develop missile defense systems — as all capable nations do,' added Kremlin spox Peskov

Adding:

‘Golden Dome’ will be ready in 3 YEARS — Trump

Says it’ll be able to shoot missiles ‘even if they’re launched from space’

❗️ Total cost of Golden Dome will reach about $175 billion when completed – Trump

💬 “I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors,” the US president told the media.

💬 “I'm also pleased to report that the one big, beautiful bill will include $25 billion for the Golden Dome to help construction get underway,” Trump said.