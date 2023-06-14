BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They'll Never Show You This┃The US Tried To Humiliate Russian Top Diplomat but Everything Went Wrong
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
492 views • 06/14/2023

The events of recent weeks show us that the pace of hostilities is intensifying not only on the battlefield and in the sphere of economic confrontation but also in the diplomatic arena. Unfortunately, the Western media continue to withhold from the public any information that somehow casts a shadow on the current ruling circles of Western elites. It is very important for the US to maintain the image of a good guy who always fights evil for the benefit of all mankind.

Keywords
white houseanatoly antonovrussian ambassador to usa
