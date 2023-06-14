They'll Never Show You This┃The US Tried To Humiliate Russian Top Diplomat but Everything Went Wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The events of recent weeks show us that the pace of hostilities is intensifying not only on the battlefield and in the sphere of economic confrontation but also in the diplomatic arena. Unfortunately, the Western media continue to withhold from the public any information that somehow casts a shadow on the current ruling circles of Western elites. It is very important for the US to maintain the image of a good guy who always fights evil for the benefit of all mankind.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN