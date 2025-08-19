© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The evidence shows more CO2 would lead to a greener more bountiful planet with higher crop yields. Can you see now why CO2 has been vilified ? and your taxes are being squandered on false ‘Green technologies’ which will make us all poorer, colder and prone to food shortages.
97% of scientists agree with those paying for their ‘research’ which is why the opinions of retired ( impartial) scientists should be more trusted.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
