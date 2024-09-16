© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
Check out other healthy collections
🔴 Survival items and Preparedness products
Fluffy Blueberry Vanilla Pancakes with MCT Oil
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups Gluten-Free Organic Blueberry Vanilla Pancake Mix
- 1 tablespoon Organic MCT Oil
- 1 cup almond milk (or any dairy-free milk)
- 1 large egg (or flax egg for vegan option: 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal + 3 tablespoons water)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional, for extra flavor)
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (optional)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil or vegan butter (for cooking)
- Maple syrup, for serving