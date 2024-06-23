Terrorist scum begged for his life - in vain.

"Lie fucking down! Lie down bitch! Fucking die!"



Dagestan, Russia

It's Specnaz Russian soldiers killing terrorists scumbags.

Comment: Kadyrov stated that those who committed the terrorist act in Dagestan "have neither faith nor nationality," they are "inhuman beings who should be destroyed on the spot."

Terrorists set a Synagogue on fire, killed a priest and ....

The moment of finishing off another militant who lies next to the “Tiger”

Most likely, the employees on the Tiger shot down the terrorists, and the operatives in civilian clothes who arrived in time finished them off at point-blank range. Also at the end of the video, you can see that the employee communicates with colleagues through the Tiger window.

Comment found helps to explain more about video: On previous video you can see the dead terrorists are in those exact spots (the ones shooting in this video are special forces) one terrorist is dead near the back of the truck and the other one which is seen on video in the road.

Adding: Terrorist attack in Derbent. Analysis of the terrorist actions, tactics and battles by Archangel Spetsnaz (rusich_army).

Analyzing the video, the following can be said:

The terrorists are armed with automatic weapons.

One of the terrorists has a weapon based on the AR platform, and they have also seized weapons from killed police officers; an AKS-74U is visible in the video.

They have experience handling weapons; moments in the video show terrorists using shooting positions.

Tactical preparation is also evident: they perform a 200-degree control, hold sectors, operate from cover, conduct double-approach inspections, execute skilled movement in pairs (one moves, the other covers), spend minimal time in open areas, and demonstrate effective suppression fire.

They skillfully divert attention: shooting, arson, shooting.

We are dealing with a prepared group (trained on shooting ranges, completed weapons training courses).

Adding: ❗️"Father Nikolai Kotelnikov, my relative, was a great man of prayer who always worried and prayed for everyone.

He was Godfather to my brother Vladimir. He was always with Christ.

Unfortunately, the last time we met with him in person was in 2021 at my parish in the village. Vysotsky, this was the fifth BREM festival. When I had difficulties with the festival this year, after 19 years of abbot service, I remembered his cathedral prayer for a long time in the temple of the city of Derbent. When our family, the whole group, went to visit him and literally begged me out of trouble.

After prayer, he called me and said, we prayed for you like never before, everything will be fine with your bishop, and your further ministry, go and don’t look back for Christ.

It was indeed ordered that I transferred to the Gorlovka diocese, and began to serve Christ at the front, but for our Russian soldier, where from the first days of serving at the front I was immediately put in charge of organizing and being responsible for all volunteer priests.

So and we serve to this day.

Kingdom of heaven!"

