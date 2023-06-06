BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There's not a single person on this earth or in America that could help us take down the CCP more. And he can do more damage to the deep state and the CCP than anybody
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
101 views • 06/06/2023

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Ryan Matta(GETTR:@ryanmatta), host of Matta of Fact, says that Miles Guo is being persecuted for a crime he didn’t commit. There's not a single person on this earth or in America that could help us take down the CCP more. And he can do more damage to the deep state and the CCP than anybody. He can save more lives, he could shut down the fentanyl trade. And we need to get this man free. So whatever we have to do to fight for it, it's worth it. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Matta of Fact主持人瑞安·马塔(GETTR:@ryanmatta)：郭文贵先生因莫须有的罪名受到迫害。在这个世界，在美国没有任何一个人可以比郭文贵能帮助我们更快推翻中共。他对深层政府和中共造成的伤害比任何人都大，他可以拯救更多人，他可以停止芬太尼交易。我们需要释放郭文贵，为此，做任何事都是值得的。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy