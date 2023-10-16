The Process and Blessing of Becoming an Organ and Tissue Donor - Marion Shuck

For some people, the greatest gift they’ve ever received is the gift of an organ transplant. Marion Shuck, the Vice President of Relations at Gift of Hope, helps secure organ and tissue donations for those who need life-saving help. Marion lost her husband suddenly several years ago, but she was so thankful he was an organ donor. Marion shares his life-giving organ donation story and how impactful it has been. You can sign up to be a donor at any age, and shockingly, more than 100,000 people are still on the waiting list in the U.S. for an organ transplant! Marion advises people to have their wishes about organ donation made clear before their passing. You don’t want your family members to make that decision for you during a time of crisis.







TAKEAWAYS





Countless people can be saved and impacted by someone’s life-giving organ and tissue donations





Register to be an organ donor at the DMV with a driver’s license renewal or registration





Legal next-of-kin can also make the decision for their dying loved ones if their wishes have not been made explicit beforehand





You can host a donor registration drive in your community and encourage people to sign up to become an organ donor







