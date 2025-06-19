© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
12/06/2025
The vaccinated are finding strange things in their blood stream, worm like things blocking arteries. The sick people that run the world know what is happening because it was all planned a long time ago. This is leading to the end of cash moving on to mobile payments which will lead to slavery and a society more depraved than ever before in human history.