Rep. James Comer: Media won't like Biden's 'Interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer: Media won't like Biden's 'interview from Hell' | Eric Bolling The Balance. 'INTERVIEW FROM HELL': After Biden's breakdown of a presser following the special counsel report on his own classified docs, Rep. James Comer reveals what House Republicans are demanding next in their investigation into the president.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.