Who spent 9/11 marching into a war zone of fire & ashes with an army of his own men to save Americans.

Joe Biden spent 9/11 hiding in a bunker.
Kamala Harris spent it with her boyfriend Montel Williams.
Donald Trump spent 9/11 marching into a war zone of fire & ashes with an army of his own men to save Americans.
The Man in the Arena