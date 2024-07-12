My Die-For Girl - Alfred C. Martino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music, Lyrics & Vocals by Alfred C. Martino
Copyright 2024 Alfred C. Martino
My Die-For Girl
Walkin’ through what-coulda-beens
Breathin’ in sweet melancholy
Thinkin’ about where we went wrong
More than just, Well we weren’t ready
Found a notebook from senior year
We sat together in history class
Inside a Celtic heart you drew
And wrote our names in pencil lace
So grab my hand, come off the pages
A simple tale, love for the ages
You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world
You and me, we had our time
Written it was in, black and white
Hummin’ songs we called our own
That used to play on the radio
Shared our bodies and our thoughts
Hidin' beneath your family patio
On the phone we talked all night
Voice a whisper by mornin’ light
Told each other more than everything
And when we kissed, I saw my life
So grab my hand, come off the pages
A simple tale, love for the ages
You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world
Funny it was, the only time
Souls we bared gave me butterflies
Countin’ candles all alone
Another year has passed, ya know
What lingers more inside my head
Was how ya loved me, ya told me so
So grab my hand, come off the pages
A simple tale, love for the ages
You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world
You and me, so sad it seems
Lived our lives, beyond a long-lost dream
Beyond a long-lost dream
Pencil fades
Pages frayin’
Soon enough
As I’ve been sayin’
Like everything
Once so clear
Time of our love
It all just disappeared
It all just disappeared
Walkin’ through what-coulda-beens
Breathin’ in sweet melancholy
Thinkin’ about when we went wrong
Guess it was, Well you weren’t ready
What lingers still inside my head
Was how ya loved me, ya told me so
‘cause ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow
Ya shot an arrow, laid me low
Ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow
Ya shot an arrow, laid me low
Ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow
Ya shot an arrow and laid me low
2024 Alfred C. Martino
Registered with BMI
