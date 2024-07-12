My Die-For Girl - Alfred C. Martino

Please Like, Comment & Subscribe!

Music, Lyrics & Vocals by Alfred C. Martino

Copyright 2024 Alfred C. Martino





My Die-For Girl





Walkin’ through what-coulda-beens

Breathin’ in sweet melancholy

Thinkin’ about where we went wrong

More than just, Well we weren’t ready





Found a notebook from senior year

We sat together in history class

Inside a Celtic heart you drew

And wrote our names in pencil lace





So grab my hand, come off the pages

A simple tale, love for the ages

You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world

You and me, we had our time

Written it was in, black and white





Hummin’ songs we called our own

That used to play on the radio

Shared our bodies and our thoughts

Hidin' beneath your family patio





On the phone we talked all night

Voice a whisper by mornin’ light

Told each other more than everything

And when we kissed, I saw my life





So grab my hand, come off the pages

A simple tale, love for the ages

You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world

Funny it was, the only time

Souls we bared gave me butterflies





Countin’ candles all alone

Another year has passed, ya know

What lingers more inside my head

Was how ya loved me, ya told me so





So grab my hand, come off the pages

A simple tale, love for the ages

You’re my die-for girl, from a long-ago world

You and me, so sad it seems

Lived our lives, beyond a long-lost dream

Beyond a long-lost dream





Pencil fades

Pages frayin’

Soon enough

As I’ve been sayin’

Like everything

Once so clear

Time of our love

It all just disappeared

It all just disappeared





Walkin’ through what-coulda-beens

Breathin’ in sweet melancholy

Thinkin’ about when we went wrong

Guess it was, Well you weren’t ready





What lingers still inside my head

Was how ya loved me, ya told me so

‘cause ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow

Ya shot an arrow, laid me low





Ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow

Ya shot an arrow, laid me low





Ya drew a heart, ya drew a bow

Ya shot an arrow and laid me low









​2024 Alfred C. Martino

​Registered with BMI





