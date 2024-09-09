9/11 Planes Were Not Hijacked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have The Evidence
* Just about everything we’ve been told about the 9/11 attacks has been a lie.
* One of the biggest lies is that a group of Muslims with almost no flying experience somehow hijacked 4 airliners — and flew two of them into the twin towers, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in western PA.
* We now know that didn’t happen.
Redacted News (9 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5eae1p-proof-these-planes-were-not-hijacked-on-911-we-have-the-evidence-redacted-w.html