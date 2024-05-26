Political parties are corporations.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Harris around 2010 showed how the current government Labour, in that time and the opposition the Conservative party were registered on the massive Dun and Bradstreet Corporation which businesses, corporations that trade use. Why are political parties registered as corporations ? Because its a sham. its happening today. They are in for p and its not people but profit. Same in the rest of the world.