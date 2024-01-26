Alex Jones Full Show 1/25/24 Texas & Many States Take A STAND

GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: Texas Rebellion Against Biden Tyranny Spreads To 25 States — FULL SHOW 1/25/24. Alex Jones breaks down how the fight to secure the Texas border has escalated as more states have rejected the Biden Administration's federal overreach and intentional collapse of the southern border. Dr. Chris Martenson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to describe what he's witnessed south of the border, where people from across the world are northward bound to invade the United States. Drew Hernandez hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

