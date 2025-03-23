What is Really Happening in Syria; Testimonies from Survivors. 40 thousand Killed in HTS Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the village of Massoudieh in the Akkar Governorate of north Lebanon bordering Syria, inspect the relief efforts to help Syrians escaping the Genocide in the coast being conducted by Wahhabi death squads led by HTS, speak to the mayor of the town, and recently arrived refugees about crimes they witnessed and their ordeal during the escape from Hama to Lebanon. It should be noted that since the recording of this report, the number of disappeared civilians have reached 20k, and the number of confirmed martyred is 20k in 3 weeks; surpassing the kill rate of even the Gaza Genocide conducted by the Zionists.
Filmed on 15/3/2025
Producer: Hadi Hotait
