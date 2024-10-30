BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB007B Sukkot 2024 SUKKOT WHY IS THERE AN 8TH DAY

HB007B Sukkot 2024 SUKKOT WHY IS THERE AN 8TH DAY





SCRIPTURE: D’varim (Deut) 16:16-17 In HIS presence, a holy gathering





SYNOPSIS: Why is this the only Holy Day to be celebrated for 8 days? What is the eternal purpose of this? We will get the answer with the 8 covenants. Learn about the prophetic understanding about the number 8 what is the meaning for Sukkot. We will also study on what Holy day Messiah Yeshua said, "If anyone is thirsty…” Finally we will prove that all people Jew and Gentile must celebrate all of YEHOVAH’S Holy days or this prophecy will come to you.





BIBLE VERSES: D’varim (Deut) 16:16-17 In HIS presence, a holy gathering. Z'kharyah (Zec) 14:16-18 A Prophetic Warning. D’varim (Deut) 28:11-12 If you are wise. Vayikra (Lev) 23:36 Holy Convocation. 1 Kefa (Peter) 3:20 The eight get to live. B’resheet (Gen) 17:12 8th day is a day of covenants. 2 Chronicles 7:8-14 dedication of the first temple alter was on the 8th day. Vayikra (Lev) 23:33-36 The final holy day of the year. Vayikra (Lev) 23:23 WHO SAID. 1 Corinthians 15:51-53 Final Trump. Yochanan (John) 7:37-38 THE GREAT FEAST. Mishal (Prov) 18:4 deep water. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 12:1-4 The Living water called YESHUA. Revelation 22:15-18 free drinks. Yochanan (John) 7:37-38.





