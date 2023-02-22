Love and Brotherhood in Combat | Sean Parnell Battleground

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When speaking with Jocko Willink on Jocko Podcast, Sean discussed the experiences of soldiers returning from war and what he observed as the contrast between the maturity and life experiences they gain in combat and their chronological age. Sean emphasized that what makes the American military the best in the world is not just advanced technology, but the love and brotherhood shared among soldiers, driving them to accomplish extraordinary things on the battlefield.
Source:
https://rumble.com/v29wi5s-love-and-brotherhood-in-combat.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5