© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'As we can see, there are no 20,000 supposedly abducted children — as the Kiev regime previously claimed' — Zakharova
The MFA spokeswoman called it 'a lie on the level of Bucha'
Adding more from Maria Z:
Russian FM spox roasts UN over FAKE NEWS & HYPOCRISY 🇺🇳🤥
Elon Musk is calling to “Defund the UN” – he’s hit the nail on the head with that one, says Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
🔸 The US owes the UN over $3 billion – yet still dips into its classic playbook of “rules for thee, not for me.”
🔸 The UN plays along while US companies get juicy $360 million contracts and rake in $2 billion yearly, per published data alone, Zakharova noted.
🔸 The UN Secretariat’s brilliant strategy: Instead of demanding overdue cash, they just invent new budget cuts.
🔸 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused digital platforms of disinformation earlier this month – prompting Elon’s tweet “Defund the UN.”
🔍 REALITY CHECK: The Secretariat is a top-tier FAKE NEWS factory
🔹 Bucha hoax: Fabricated with the finesse of a bad soap opera script.
🔹 Alleged kidnapped children and violence against Ukrainian women – Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has been asking for evidence for three years, but is still ignored by UN “fact-checkers.”