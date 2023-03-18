© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hang on! Now if you wear a mask you're probably a CRIMINAL | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. That is what New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said in the last three months. In December he asked New Yorkers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid but now he says that you should take it off to prevent the spread of crime. Does the science say that taking a mask off prevents Covid if you put it back on? Didn't see this one coming did you?
