Hang on! Now if you wear a mask you're probably a CRIMINAL | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. That is what New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said in the last three months. In December he asked New Yorkers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid but now he says that you should take it off to prevent the spread of crime. Does the science say that taking a mask off prevents Covid if you put it back on? Didn't see this one coming did you?

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc