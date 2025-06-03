BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is the NPR Defunding a Free Speech Scam that Primes UBI / Social Credit Trackers
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
159 views • 3 months ago

End of Days in the News

Is the NPR / PBS free speech lawsuit against Trump Executive Order to stop funding lefty news a shame lawsuit that will prime UBI and social trackers?   Balance of power has shifted with the Russian Bomber drone attack.   Is this all theater to bring on WW3 and the ten kings of the Book of Revelation?    We cover the Ai beast system at length including singularity has been reached, future of X, ChatGPT Moloch Logo, Ai can’t be shut down (psyop), and Palantir gets a major contract to consolidate records.  Sorry, the Right is bringing on Klaus’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.   The Egov / Ai little god is moving fast.    


Keywords
end of daysfinal dayssjwellfireare you savednpr lawsuit primes government control over free speech
