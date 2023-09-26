Get Biblical Understanding #196 - Courage and Strength

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

COLOSSIANS 1:9-11 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God; Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;





2 TIMOTHY 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.





2 TIMOTHY 4:16-17 At my first answer no man stood with me, but all men forsook me: I pray God that it may not be laid to their charge. Notwithstanding the Lord stood with me, and strengthened me; that by me the preaching might be fully known, and that all the Gentiles might hear: and I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion.





1 PETER 5:10 But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.





1 JOHN 2:14 I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you and, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one.





JUDE 1:20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,





REVELATION 3:1-2 And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write; These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead. Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God.





PSALM 31:24

Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all

ye that hope in the LORD.





