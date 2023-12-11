BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI-DOJ-DHS-say-greatest-terror-threat-to-USA-today-2023--is-white-supremicists
Christian Commonwealth Party
Christian Commonwealth Party
52 views • 12/11/2023

Jewish Leaders fomenting Racism in America.  Brother Nathanael exposes their agenda.  Put down the righteous, promote the evil ones, dont prosecute the criminals, so chaos prevails, then only one minority (the Jews) will rise to the top to take control.  Actual quotes by Jews Mayorkas and Garland.  Of course they would say, look at all the mass shootings in America.  Virtually all done by white supremacists.  What they dont tell you is that the human brain can now be hacked into.  These shooters are usually groomed by the govt, provided with weapons, and body armor, indoctrinated to put jewish hate propaganda and pro hitler quotes on their facebook and email, so we stereotype the bad guys when they are caught.  Of course they are very seldom caught.  The Fed Govt prefers them dead, so they cant talk about their mind control experience.  Even the dead shooters are quickly declared a FEDERAL CRIME SCENE, so state and county sheriff, stay out.  Then the feds sweep away any and all evidence, like a transmitter on the shooters collar, or electro conductive fluid injected into the brain, or psycho-tropic drugs the shooter was on, or hypnosis.  Frequently there is a terrorism drill staged near by, and immediately prior to the shooting, so the Feds can quickly respond and beat the local law enforcement to the scene.  Think Boston Marathon Bombing 2013.

racismisraeljewsmsmzionistsrace warswhite supremismwhite supremicists
