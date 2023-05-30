Escalation: Lindsey Graham Applauds 'Dead Russians' As Drones Hit Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Sen. Lindsey Graham was in Kiev over the weekend where he spoke approvingly of "dead Russians." However, some of his most incendiary comments were actually edited together by Ukrainian President Zelensky's own office to make them sound even more threatening. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones hit Moscow for the first time though no serious damage occurred. Closer we get to WWIII.
