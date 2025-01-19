Israeli Forces Raid Abu Iyad Sajdiya's Home in Dheisheh Refugee Camp





At midnight, Israeli forces stormed Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, stormed the house of Abu Iyad Sujdia, and beat his wife, which required her to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Interview: - Abdullah Sajdia

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed:14/01/2025

