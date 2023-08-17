Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese about the Biden crime syndicate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck talks with former mobster Michael Franzese
The Left loves to say "there's NO EVIDENCE" that Joe Biden made money off Hunter Biden's deals. But former mobster @MichaelFranzese tells me that’s EXACTLY what you’d expect:
“If you’re influence peddling, of course you’re not gonna have the money go directly to you.”
@glennbeck
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1691997020800664047?s=20