Dr. Judy Mikovits | Who Are Elon Musk & Yuval Noah Harari? What Are the Agendas of Musk & Harari? Why Is Harari Pushing "Surveillance Under the Skin?"
264 views • 02/09/2024

Dr. Judy Mikovits | Who Are Elon Musk & Yuval Noah Harari? What Are the Agendas of Musk & Harari? Why Is Harari Pushing "Surveillance Under the Skin?" Why Is Musk Pushing "Carbon Taxes"? What Caused Tower #7 to Fall Down?

Thriving in Babylon: Why Hope, Humility, and Wisdom Matter in a Godless Culture - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Babylon-Humility-Godless-Culture/dp/1434704211/ref=sr_1_1?crid=821UF6COFD18&keywords=thriving+in+babylon&qid=1707333889&sprefix=thriving+in+baby%2Caps%2C556&sr=8-1


Plague of Corruption by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively - READ - https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html


Learn More Today At: https://therealdrjudy.com/


dr judy mikovits clay clark thrivetime show
