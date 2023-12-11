SHaDoWCa7 sings ◄ Of The Elves ► Von Den Elben (Faun)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload and description on August 5, 2016.
"This is my cover of "Von Den Elben" (Of The Elves) by Faun.
I did all the vocals and the music. :)"
---------------------------------------------------------------
German Lyrics and English Translation: Von Den Elben (Of The Elves)
Von den Elben will mein Lied berichten
Von Edelmut und reinem Herz will ich nun erzählen
Auf langer Reise mit der Schönsten aller Frauen
Hab ich deren Zauber die Welt verändern sehen
Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen
Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied
Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn
Von den Elben ward mein Herz verzehret
Denn niemals kann solch Reinheit in dieser Welt bestehn
Noch seh ich ihre helle Haut
Noch höre ich ihr Abendlied
Ihre Stimme mit dem sanften Klang hab ich geliebt
Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen
Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied
Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn
And now a song I'll sing to thee,
Of the Elves so pure and nobility.
I journeyed with the fairest of all,
Their magic I saw change the world!
My heart's consumed by the Elves,
For ne'er can such purity in this world prevail.
Their skin so bright and beauty fond,
I still hear their evening song.
And now I understand,
Their essence pure and grand,
Like the birds I wait and long,
For the morning light's first song.
Their voice soft as a dove,
To hear them I have loved,
But I no longer stay,
For mortality calls my name!
With delight now I can pass away!
Und nun beginne ich ihr Wesen zu verstehen
Und warte wie die Vögel auf das erste Morgenlied
Dass mein Leib voll Wonne muss vergehn