How Activities and Busyness Can Become Distractions and Distance Us From God - Rush Witt
Counter Culture Mom
17 views • 10 months ago

Is it a bad thing to constantly be busy? Will the business become a distraction that takes our eyes off Christ? Pastor Rush Witt talks about finding hope in Christ, and explains why activities become distractions if we are running to those things constantly and they begin to capitalize our thoughts. What’s your go-to when you have downtime? Is it Christ or a distraction? Surround yourself with Christian people who encourage you to keep your eyes on Jesus. A strong Christian community is a key component of staying firm in the faith. There is always hope in Christ, Rush says. Look to He who overcomes rather than the chaos of this world.



TAKEAWAYS


We need to meditate on the truths of the Word of God when we are feeling discouraged


We MUST look to Christ who overcomes in all things


There are many resources and hotlines for those struggling with feelings of depression or suicide


Escapism holds a powerful allure in every season and it’s important to recognize if we are pursuing escapism instead of Jesus



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tune Into the Program: https://counterculturemom.com

I Want to Escape book: https://amzn.to/3xUQeJG

988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline: https://988lifeline.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH RUSH WITT

Website: https://mynameisrush.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rushwitt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mynameisrush

X: https://twitter.com/mynameisrush


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

