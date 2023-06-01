Stephen Wynn got a special license from the CCP to run the casino business in Macau. That is a deal that he made when he agreed to help the CCP to influence the DOJ to extradite Miles Guo to China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion
Stephen Wynn got a special license from the CCP to run the casino business in Macau. That is a deal that he made when he agreed to help the CCP to influence the DOJ and white house to extradite Miles Guo to China.
Stephen Wynn从中共那里获得了在澳门经营赌场业务的特别许可。 这是他做的一个交易，当他同意帮助中共影响司法部和白宫的时候，以将郭文贵先生引渡到中国。
