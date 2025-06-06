© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dlwRtw
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?
A lot of people who watch my videos are into fasting, such as intermittent fasting and extended water fasting for multiple days in a row, and many of them have watched my videos on Methylene Blue and ingesting it to gain the broad spectrum of scientifically proven benefits.
Frequently, these people ask me if they can take Methylene Blue when fasting, and if so, why? If you want to find out, you can by watching this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno