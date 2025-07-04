BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Russian "Gerbera" drone was spotted floating down the Dnieper River in Kiev following last night’s precision strike - decoy to overwhelm & deplete Ukrainian AD
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • 2 months ago

A Russian "Gerbera" drone was spotted floating down the Dnieper River in Kiev following last night’s precision strike. Russia frequently employs these UAVs as decoys to overwhelm and deplete Ukrainian air defense systems, forcing them to waste expensive missiles on low-cost targets.

Adding:

According to Axios,Trump and Zelensky held talks focused on the increasing intensity of Russian strikes across Ukraine and the potential for additional air defense system deliveries.

Adding: 

Zelensky has released his version of the recent conversation with Donald Trump, emphasizing discussions on Ukraine’s air defense and potential cooperation in the military-industrial sector.

“Today we spoke about the situation — Russian airstrikes and, more broadly, the frontlines. President Trump is very well informed; I appreciate his attention to Ukraine,” Zelensky claimed.

“We discussed air defense capabilities and agreed to continue working on strengthening our skies. Our teams will hold a separate meeting to follow up on this.”

According to Zelensky, the two also touched on joint arms production, including drone technologies, calling such cooperation with the U.S. “critically important for security.”

He further mentioned talks on mutual arms purchases, investment opportunities, and joint diplomatic efforts with the U.S. and other partners.

Adding:

💥 Ukrainian channels report more explosions in Krivoy Rog (Zelensky's home town) 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy