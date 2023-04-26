Spicy Enticing Jackfruit Marinade Recipe I Available in A New Book (Free Download!)

Jackfruit (or J-fruit for short) is quite a wondrous "fruit" and can be used a variety of ways.. This recipe allows you to eat it raw or cooked, wether as a snack, tapas, nachos, (meat substitute with that pulled pork texture & flavor) for sandwiches, burgers, sliders, wraps, tacos, phauxxy cheese-steaks, casseroles and stir-frys.. The idea of this recipe is for you to decide what to do with your delicious j-fruit marinade after you prepare a great stock to keep in your refrigerator for at least a week without spoiling.





◊◊◊ The key ingredient of knowledge from this is understanding the template of helpful practices/techniques to follow for this jackfruit marinade preparation.









^^Try to source ingredients from quality organic producers & farmers

consider an herb garden for teas, culinary, apothecary, tinctures, gifts and aromas..





Drain 1 can of j-fruit (net weight of 14oz or 400g) of its liquid by cracking open the top just a little where no chunks would fall out.

piece by piece, squeeze them to extract more liquid over a fine mesh colander.

shred the pieces by hand or with a fork into a pulled-pork type of texture & size.

notice some seed or nut type pieces?break those down a bit- it's best that way.

Transfer into a bowl or tupperware (glass ones are better and convenient for direct storage).









Ingredients to add:

Obviously there's options and I'm giving out guesstimations of volumes that I usually squeeze and splash in there instead of spooning it in, haha).





1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbs olive/avocado/grapeseed oil

1 tsp ACV (apple cider vinegar)**

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp or tbs of jalapeño jar juice, or olive juice, pepperccini, pickle brine, etc

1 tsp soy sauce or teriyaki, hoisin, etc

1 tsp dijon mustard, or honey mustard, spicy or horseradish

1 tsp or tbs of lemon juice

1 tbs bbq sauce or sweet chilie sauce or tamarind sauce**

1 tsp maple syrup or agave**

1 tbs of hot sauce, or harrisa, sriracha, etc..

1 tsp horse radish: minced, sauced or powdered (optional, especially if there's no dijon mustard)









Finely chopped fresh parsley (no stems) and cilantro (with stems)

Thinly sliced of green onion

1-2 cloves of garlic finely minced or garlic powder

salt (celery salt or fine) & pepper

turmeric

smoked paprika

chili powder

all spice

Italian herb blend

onion powder

other interesting herbs: dill, sage, cumin, basil, etc..









Mix it up (best with a rubber spatula) to evenly spread out everything on, in between, and into all the jackfruit





Taste after a few minutes of letting the spices to dissolve and the j-fruit absorbs it all. add whatever needs to be balanced and suit your taste (ie: savory if it's bland, or more sweet if it's too acid/tangy).





To incorporate this with cooking, if it's in a pan, what works for me is cooking at least halfway through everything else (veggies, lentils, beans, rice, etc) before throwing some j-fruit on the stove. Reason being is that the marinated jackfruit tends to caramelize and stick to the pots and pans, which makes for a longer cleaning situation instead of nothing to clean off the pan by the ways I cook, and I'll be sharing my techniques in videos if you want to take a look.





Bon appéti☥



