Spicy Enticing Jackfruit Marinade Recipe I Available in A New Book (Free Download!)

Jackfruit (or J-fruit for short) is quite a wondrous "fruit" and can be used a variety of ways.. This recipe allows you to eat it raw or cooked, wether as a snack, tapas, nachos, (meat substitute with that pulled pork texture & flavor) for sandwiches, burgers, sliders, wraps, tacos, phauxxy cheese-steaks, casseroles and stir-frys.. The idea of this recipe is for you to decide what to do with your delicious j-fruit marinade after you prepare a great stock to keep in your refrigerator for at least a week without spoiling.
Download the free cookbook for the full details and other delicious recipes: https://linktr.ee/anarchistcookbook2
◊◊◊ The key ingredient of knowledge from this is understanding the template of helpful practices/techniques to follow for this jackfruit marinade preparation.
^^Try to source ingredients from quality organic producers & farmers
consider an herb garden for teas, culinary, apothecary, tinctures, gifts and aromas..
Ingredients to add:
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tbs olive/avocado/grapeseed oil
1 tsp ACV (apple cider vinegar)**
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp or tbs of jalapeño jar juice, or olive juice, pepperccini, pickle brine, etc
1 tsp soy sauce or teriyaki, hoisin, etc
1 tsp dijon mustard, or honey mustard, spicy or horseradish
1 tsp or tbs of lemon juice
1 tbs bbq sauce or sweet chilie sauce or tamarind sauce**
1 tsp maple syrup or agave**
1 tbs of hot sauce, or harrisa, sriracha, etc..
1 tsp horse radish: minced, sauced or powdered (optional, especially if there's no dijon mustard)
Mix it up (best with a rubber spatula) to evenly spread out everything on, in between, and into all the jackfruit
Taste after a few minutes of letting the spices to dissolve and the j-fruit absorbs it all. add whatever needs to be balanced and suit your taste (ie: savory if it's bland, or more sweet if it's too acid/tangy).
To incorporate this with cooking, if it's in a pan, what works for me is cooking at least halfway through everything else (veggies, lentils, beans, rice, etc) before throwing some j-fruit on the stove. Reason being is that the marinated jackfruit tends to caramelize and stick to the pots and pans, which makes for a longer cleaning situation instead of nothing to clean off the pan by the ways I cook, and I'll be sharing my techniques in videos if you want to take a look.
Bon appéti☥
here's a lil vid i did while working at the restaurant i mentioned at the end
Linktree.com/derekbartolacelli