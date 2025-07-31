Andy Schechtman's Analysis on BRICS and Dollar Dominance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With BRICS Pay, cross-border tech evading SWIFT, and major economies ditching the dollar, the global financial order is shifting fast. The West tried to sabotage it—but the movement is unstoppable.
