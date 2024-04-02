BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Black Dragon Wolfsangel #DesignerVision
MJTank
MJTank
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
44 views • 04/02/2024

Is the powerful image I used in my Black Dragon designs hateful or discriminatory? No, do your homework. Is it racist? No, again, do your homework. Are you a nazi? No, and since you failed to accomplish the task required to discern as such, I have done the homework for you. This is just like high school, I do the work, you copy me, and I get made fun of. I am waaaay past that name-calling turd-flinging level of consciousness, and so are dragons. The wolfsangel is a trapping trigger mechanism; in the old days, it is how we protect livestock from wolves and thieves, so that our community has food to eat and we don’t need to resort to barbarism, thievery, or empirical servitude.

Use this iconic design to subliminally deter would-be aggressors. Your trap is now set, waiting… waiting for some gullible sucker to press their luck and GET WHAT THEY DESERVE.


Black Dragon All-Over-Print men’s windbreaker https://www.etsy.com/listing/1702014437/black-dragon-mens-windbreaker


Black Dragon All-Over-Print men’s rash guard https://www.etsy.com/listing/1699472409/black-dragon-mens-rash-guard


Black Dragon All-Over-Print women’s rash guard https://www.etsy.com/listing/1685292250/black-dragon-womens-rash-guard


Black Dragon All-Over-Print track pants www.etsy.com/listing/1685291736/black-dragon-unisex-track-pants


Black Dragon All-Over-Print minimalist backpack https://www.etsy.com/listing/1685288838/black-dragon-minimalist-backpack


Black Dragon embroidered black beanie hat https://www.etsy.com/listing/1688365354/black-dragon-embroidered-beanie


Black dragon shorts, travel mugs, and more (Moringa!!!) at the Etsy shop linked at linktr.ee/mjtank108


Keywords
nazidesignsubliminalhiddendragongermansymbolesotericsymbologyssdesignerrune
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy