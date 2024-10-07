What Do We Owe the BOOMERS?

Sunday Morning Live 6 October 2024





In this episode, I examine the complexities of familial obligations related to the Baby Boomer generation as they age. A listener's question about a resentful sibling prompts a discussion on generational caregiving expectations, emotional burdens on caregivers, and the ethical implications of assessing parental "worthiness" for sacrifice.





I explore the cultural narratives surrounding caregiving, contrasting Boomers' focus on personal fulfillment with the values of earlier generations. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to reflect on their own familial experiences, recognizing that caregiving can serve as an opportunity for moral reflection on family dynamics and intergenerational relationships.





