© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestine West Bank Destruction After IDF Attack Al-Manshiya neighborhood Nour Shams camp
FajerTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tJ94nGKZqo
Aug 30 2024
كاميرا الفجر ترصد آثار الدمار الهائل في حي المنشية بمخيم نورشمس
Al-Fajr camera monitors the effects of massive destruction in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in Nour Shams camp Tulkarm