Pastor Matt Hagee - The Crisis of Control
High Hopes
8 views • 10/15/2023

Pastor Matt Hagee


Oct 2, 2023


Some of the crises that we are currently seeing are being intentionally created, and some have been created by decades of neglect. Right now, there is a crisis over gaining control of free-thinking individuals. Our laws were written to protect our liberty, not take it away. What happened to the country that our forefathers entrusted us with? We have become a culture of chaos and confusion instead of law and order. It’s a crisis of control. The answer to our crisis is Jesus Christ. It’s time to petition Him regarding those things that concern us most.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5afO_fQGAE

jesuschristiancontrolgovernmentculturecrisiscornerstone churchmatt hagee
