Skyfall 2023: Unmasked by Pastor Nancy Odle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Session #10 from the Skyfall 2023 Conference.
Pastor Nancy Odle shares her powerful testimony of being set free from spirits of murder from past abortions. Later that evening, there was an altar call and many women were set free from the evil spirits obtained from having an abortion!
We exercise authority over Satan when confessing our faults and repenting of sin!