Alliance of Defiance
What is happening
What is happening
188 views • 06/12/2023

June 6, 20238,662 views
CHRISTINE ANDERSON MEP - STOP COMPLYING - YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF A TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eA1xfVkVN7wH/

Brits to receive Universal Basic Income for the first time ever
https://www.ladbible.com/news/brits-universal-basic-income-trial-england-launch-352999-20230604

Basic income: a radical idea enters the mainstream 2016
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1617/BasicIncome

Basic income is considered a radical idea. But in 2020 we lived it and some people want it back
https://amp.abc.net.au/article/100681912

Will Labor’s ‘same job same pay’ bill hurt more experienced workers?
https://amp.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jun/05/will-labors-same-job-same-pay-bill-hurt-more-experienced-workers-experts-respond

Jewish and proud
https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/409827

7/9/75 CIA DIRECTOR WILLIAM COLBY BEFORE SENATE COMMITTEE (heart attack gun)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fomOeIhEWDg

Texas Meetup Antiquitech, Cycles of Destruction & Redacted Histories
https://www.meetup.com/flat-thumbs-for-feb/events/293347430/?_xtd=gatlbWFpbF9jbGlja9oAJDg4YTM3YWFmLTM4MDUtNDAxOS1iZjU2LWI5Mjg3OTBiOWY2Nw%253D%253D&_af=event&_af_eid=293347430

Tribal Rapé, Mapacho
https://katukina.com/

Honey and Onion Cure (end clip)
https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/409755

Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5

Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/


Keywords
freedomchildrenfacebookschoollovemind controlimmigrationisraeljewstwittercontrolthecrowhousesurveillancewhotyrannycensordarpahatedataubidigital idcbdcpandemic treatyalliance of defiancec anderson
