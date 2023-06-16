Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k

How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

AMALGAM SMOKING TEETH = POISON GAS (IAMOT) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CFg6ArJpuQ51/

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

⁠

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0





I have finally made this long overdue video "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0" which is an updated more thorough version of "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V2.0" video that I made many years ago.





In this video, you will learn how much Lugols Iodine to mega dose, how often, when, the iodine companion nutrients, salt loading protocol to flush out toxic halides such as fluorine, bromine, chlorine, and much more.





I highly recommend watching this video from start to finish if you are someone who wants to learn fully how to safely and correctly mega dose with Lugol's iodine and also minimize the halide detox symptoms that can occur when taking it.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/